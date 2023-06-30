Hamilton allowed one hit in a scoreless inning against Oakland on Thursday.

Manager Aaron Boone elected to have Hamilton see action on the day he was activated from the 15-day IL following a groin injury. The righty reliever yielded a single but nothing more in his 10-pitch inning. Hamilton is in the midst of a career-best campaign in his first season with the Yankees, posting a 1.17 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 30:9 K:BB over 23 innings while collecting a win, a save and a hold.