Escarra went 2-for-3 with a home run, two runs scored and three RBI in Saturday's 9-0 win over the Orioles.

The 30-year-old rookie popped his second career homer in the second inning, hooking a Zach Eflin sweeper down the right-field line into the short porch at Yankee Stadium. Escarra continues to be used sparingly behind Austin Wells, and Saturday's RBI were his first since May 25, while the runs were his first since May 9.