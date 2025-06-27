Yankees' J.C. Escarra: Expected back Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Escarra (paternity list) is expected to rejoin the team Sunday, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.
Escarra has been away from the team since Wednesday for personal reasons and, according to manager Aaron Boone, he's expected to rejoin the team Sunday. In the meantime, expect Austin Wells and Ben Rice to handle catching duties.
