Escarra went 3-for-4 with an RBI double and an RBI single during Sunday's 5-4 win over the Rockies.

Escarra, a 30-year-old rookie, notched his first three-hit game in the big leagues and drove in a pair of runs during Sunday's win. He came into the contest with one hit in his last eight at-bats. On the year, Escarra is slashing .244/.352/.400 with one homer, four doubles and a 7:7 BB:K across 54 plate appearances.