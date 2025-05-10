Escarra went 2-for-4 with a double, a walk, one stolen base and one run scored in Friday's 10-2 win over the Athletics.

The steal was Escarra's first in the big leagues. The catcher has two multi-hit efforts over his last five games dating back to April 27. He won't see all that much playing time with two other catchers (Austin Wells and Ben Rice) on the Yankees' roster. Escarra is batting .212 with a home run, four RBI, three runs scored and a steal over 40 plate appearances this season.