The Yankees recalled Escarra from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Sunday.

Escarra was pushed off the 26-man active roster July 30 when the Yankees needed to clear space for some of their trade-deadline arrivals, but he'll be back with the big club after utility player Amed Rosario (collarbone) was placed on the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move. He'll provide the Yankees with third option at catcher behind Austin Wells and Ben Rice, but because he's a left-handed batter, Escarra won't be a realistic option to earn a short-side platoon role.