Paxton "feels good" thus far about his recovery from back surgery, Sweeny Murti of Sports Radio 66 WFAN reports.

News of Paxton's progress comes at a good time for the Yankees following the loss of Luis Severino to season-ending elbow surgery. While Paxton is expected to miss about a month at the start of the regular season, he could begin throwing as early as next week.

