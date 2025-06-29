Chisholm went 2-for-4 with a home run, a triple, four total RBI and an additional run scored in Sunday's 12-5 win over the A's.

Chisholm opened the scoring in the second inning with a solo shot off Luis Severino before extending New York's lead to 4-0 in the third with a bases-clearing triple. The 27-year-old Chisholm is up to 13 homers this year, with three coming in his last four games. He's slashing .242/.336/.495 with 35 RBI, 31 runs scored and 10 stolen bases through 220 plate appearances this season.