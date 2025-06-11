Chisholm was removed from Tuesday's game against Kansas City with neck tightness, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.

Chisholm's neck seemed to be giving him trouble after he swiped third base in the sixth inning of Tuesday's contest, and he was eventually replaced on defense during the seventh. The Yankees will take a closer look at him and should have some more information on his status shortly. If he ends up having to miss a game or two, Oswald Peraza would be the favorite to pick up some reps at the hot corner.