Chisholm stole his 25th base of the season while going 0-for-3 with two walks and two runs in Friday's 10-2 win over the White Sox.

With Chisholm's stolen base Friday, he's up to 25 thefts to go along with his 26 home runs on the campaign, marking the first time in his career he's reached the 25-25 mark. Among MLB hitters this season, only Jose Ramirez, Pete Crow-Armstrong and Francisco Lindor got to the 25-25 mark more quickly than Chisholm. Much of Chisholm's stolen-base total has come over the past three weeks -- he's gone 11-for-11 in theft attempts across his past 17 contests and has swiped one bag in each of his past three games.