Yankees' Jazz Chisholm: Will not be in Tuesday's lineup

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said on the "Talkin' Yanks" podcast by Jomboy Media that Chisholm (head) will not be in the lineup for Tuesday's game versus the Tigers.

Chisholm was forced from Monday's contest after taking an elbow to the head from teammate Jasson Dominguez while the two were chasing a popup. He was placed in concussion protocol and is still being evaluated. Boone added that he hopes Chisholm will be available off the bench Tuesday, though the skipper is still waiting on an update from the team's medical staff.