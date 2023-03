Brito will start for the Yankees on Sunday against the Giants, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

That had been the expectation after it was announced Brito would take the rotation spot vacated by Luis Severino (lat). Brito posted a 2.96 ERA with a 91:35 K:BB in 112.2 innings with Double-A Somerset and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre last season. He makes for a risky streaming option in his debut but is someone to keep tabs on.