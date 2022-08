Brito was placed on the 7-day injured list at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Wednesday for an unspecified reason, Conor Foley of The Scranton Times-Tribune reports.

Brito was promoted to Triple-A in late May, and he's posted a 3.23 ERA and 1.20 WHIP in 64 innings over 13 appearances (12 starts) at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre since then. The nature and severity of his injury aren't yet known, and it's unclear how much time he's expected to miss.