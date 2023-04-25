Brito (2-2) allowed three runs on three hits and three walks over 2.2 innings Monday, striking out one and taking a loss against the Twins.

Brito turned in two scoreless frames before the Twins broke out with three runs in the third inning. Minnesota has had his number in 2023; Brito has allowed 10 runs in 3.1 frames against the Twins this season compared to just two runs through 14.1 innings in his other three starts. His ERA jumped to 6.11 alongside a 12:10 K:BB. Brito's next start is projected to be in Texas this weekend.