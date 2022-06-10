Gallo went 2-for-5 with a pair of home runs and three RBI in Thursday's 10-7 win against Minnesota.

Gallo haunted Twins starter Dylan Bundy early in the contest, slugging a two-run homer in the second inning and a solo shot in the fifth. The outfielder struck out in his other three at-bats, but it was nonetheless a productive game that included his first multi-homer performance of the campaign. Gallo is still under the Mendoza Line with a .193 season batting average, but he has been perking up of late, going 8-for-25 (.320) with three homers, six RBI and six runs over his past seven games.