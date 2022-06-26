Gallo is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Astros.

Gallo will take a seat for the second time in the series, with his move to the bench coming against right-handed starting pitchers (Justin Verlander and Jose Urquidy) on both occasions. The slugger has gone 0-for-17 with 10 strikeouts over his last seven games, with the slump dropping his season average to .173. The Yankees don't seem ready to move Gallo to the bench on a full-time basis just yet, but he may have to settle for more of a part-time role while Giancarlo Stanton picks up more work in the outfield at Gallo's expense.