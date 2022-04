Gallo is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Tigers.

Gallo will retreat to the bench for the second time in three games after he donned the Golden Sombrero in Tuesday's 4-2 win, going hitless with four strikeouts in four at-bats. The 28-year-old slugger is sitting on a .121/.256/.121 slash line and 38.5 percent strikeout rate for the season and could continue to sit out regularly against left-handed pitching while he remains in the midst of an extended cold streak.