Smith (hand) made his season debut for Low-A Tampa on Tuesday, going 1-for-2 with a walk and stolen base. He also reached base when he was hit by a pitch.

Smith missed the first three weeks of the season due to the hand injury, but he looks like he'll be ready to play for Tampa on an everyday basis moving forward. The 2019 second-round pick is playing full-season ball for the first time in his career after he initially reported to the Yankees' New York-Penn League affiliate shortly after being drafted.