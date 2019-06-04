The Yankees have selected Smith with the No. 67 overall pick in the 2019 first-year player draft.

A solid, yet unspectacular shortstop from LSU, Smith has a chance to develop into a utility infielder at the highest level -- he was announced as a second baseman on draft night. He is just 5-foot-10, 175 pounds, and is unlikely to develop 20-homer power. He got on base at a .429 clip as a junior, which enabled him to compile 17 steals on 21 attempts, but he is not a plus runner and would need to replicate that OBP to post 15-plus-steal seasons in pro ball. His infield defense and average hit tool could get him to the majors, but he is unlikely to ever be much of a fantasy asset.