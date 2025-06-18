The Yankees reinstated Brubaker (ribs) from the 60-day injured list Wednesday.

Not only will Brubaker be making his season debut when he gets into a game, but he'll also be making his Yankees debut. After being acquired from the Pirates last March, Brubaker was limited to just a handful of rehab appearances in 2024 while he recovered from April 2023 Tommy John surgery and an oblique strain. He was fully healthy heading into spring training, but Brubaker sustained three rib fractures when he was struck by a comebacker in late February. The right-hander proved his health over a month-long rehab assignment and ended it in impressive fashion this past Friday, when he gave up one earned run on no hits and two walks in a five-inning start for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Though Brubaker built up as a starter during his minor-league assignment, the Yankees are initially expected to use him in long relief.