Brubaker (ribs) made the second appearance of his rehab assignment Friday with Double-A Somerset, covering 2.2 innings and allowing two runs (one earned) on one hit and three walks. He didn't strike out a batter in the outing.

After tossing three scoreless innings in his first rehab outing with High-A Hudson Valley on May 18, Brubaker was cleared to move up a level for his second start. Though he recorded one fewer out Friday compared to his previous outing, Brubaker pushed his pitch count up from 37 to 49. Brubaker wasn't particularly efficient, however, throwing just 26 strikes and inducing only four swings and misses. The Yankees look as though they'll let Brubaker continue to get stretched out for a starting role during his rehab assignment, but it's unclear if the big club will have a spot available for him in the rotation once he's activated from the 60-day injured list. Marcus Stroman (knee) and Gerrit Cole (lat) are further behind in their rehab programs and aren't likely to be activated until the second half of June, but Ryan Yarbrough has performed well of late as the team's No. 5 starter and may not be dislodged by Brubaker.