Carr will begin the season with High-A Hudson Valley, Jim Callis of MLB.com reports.

Carr has yet to make his pro debut after the Yankees selected him out of junior college in the third round of last year's draft, so this initial assignment to High-A is a nice vote of confidence -- it's the same level the Reds are assigning first-rounder Rhett Lowder to for his pro debut. Carr has received some positive scouting reports from analysts who saw him this spring, and given the success of Drew Thorpe and Chase Hampton in their pro debuts last season for the Yankees, it's possible Carr is ready to hit the ground running even after this aggressive assignment.