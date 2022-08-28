Sauer recorded 17 strikeouts over eight innings for Double-A Somerset in a game against New Hampshire on Thursday.

Sauer allowed just one run on two hits in the contest, though Somerset wasn't able to win. The right-hander's 17 punchouts were a Somerset franchise record and are the most by any major- or minor-league pitcher this season, per Eli Fishman of Pinstriped Pros. Sauer appears to have recently found another level of swing-and-miss stuff in his arsenal -- he registered a then season-best 11 strikeouts in his previous contest Aug. 19.