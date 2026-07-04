Yankees' Max Schuemann: Big day in losing effort

Schuemann went 2-for-2 with two walks and a two-run home run in Saturday's 11-4 loss to the Twins.

Getting the start in center field while Trent Grisham got a partial day off as the DH in his second game back from the IL, Schuemann took Zebby Matthews (foot) deep in the fifth inning, but it proved to be a drop in the bucket against a six-homer onslaught by Minnesota hitters. The 29-year-old utility player has two homers on the season, with both of them coming in his last four games, and through 39 plate appearances in the majors this season he's slashing .231/.423/.487 with two steals, six RBI and nine runs while seeing action at every position except catcher and first base.