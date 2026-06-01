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Yankees' Max Schuemann: Laces two-RBI double in win

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Schuemann went 1-for-3 with a double, two RBI, two runs scored and a walk in Sunday's 13-8 win over the Athletics.

With left-hander Jacob Lopez starting for the Athletics, Schuemann drew the start at second base before shifting to right field. The 28-year-old contributed to the Yankees' 13-run third inning, roping a two-RBI double to the left-field wall. While the utility man hasn't seen much action in the majors, he has been productive when called upon in 2026, slashing .294/.500/.471 with three doubles, three RBI, seven runs and two stolen bases across 24 plate appearances.

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