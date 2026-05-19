Schuemann went 1-for-2 with two walks, a run and two stolen bases in a 7-6 win over Toronto on Monday.

Schuemann got the start at third base before shifting over to left field late in the game. He made the most of the opportunity, reaching three times and swiping his first two bags of the campaign. Schuemann ranks in the 64th percentile in sprint speed leaguewide, but he had been 0-for-2 in theft attempts coming into Monday. He holds a fine .286/.474/.429 slash line across 19 plate appearances on the campaign but isn't much of a fantasy asset since he plays so sparingly -- Monday marked just his second start over New York's past six contests.