Schuemann went 1-for-3 with a walk and a strikeout, was caught stealing twice and committed an error in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Orioles.

While Anthony Volpe was called up earlier in the day to replace Jose Caballero (finger) on the roster, it was Schuemann to got the nod at shortstop and batted eighth for the Yankees. Manager Aaron Boone has already indicated Caballero won't lose his starting job while on the IL, which could be a suggestion that Volpe won't see an everyday assignment in his return to the majors, but Schuemann didn't exactly put his best foot forward when given a chance. Since his own promotion in late April, Schuemann has gone 3-for-11 with two doubles and a 2:3 BB:K.