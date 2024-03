The Yankees optioned Ramirez to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Sunday.

Ramirez posted a 6.14 ERA over 7.1 innings during spring training and was unable to earn a place on the Opening Day roster. The left-hander pitched well for the Yankees last season with a 2.66 ERA in 32 appearances, so it's likely just a matter of time before he's recalled in 2024.