Peraza is 4-for-14 with two RBI and one strikeout in three games for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre since returning from a minor hamstring injury.

He only ended up missing four days with a hamstring injury. All told, the 22-year-old shortstop is slashing .289/.357/.316 with zero home runs and five steals in nine games. He had a 23.2 percent strikeout rate at Triple-A last season, but so far he is down to a 19 percent strikeout rate in his return to the level. Peraza will bide his time in the minors until an injury or underperformance results in playing time opening up in the big-league infield.