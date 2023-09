Peraza (knee) will start at shortstop and bat seventh during Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Red Sox.

Peraza has been dealing with swelling in his left knee, but he seems to be feeling well enough to return to the lineup after sitting the first game of Tuesday's action. The 23-year-old has had a quiet season in the majors overall, but he's gone 10-for-31 with four RBI since the start of September.