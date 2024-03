Peraza (shoulder) is starting at second base and batting fifth for the Yankees in Tuesday's game versus the Mets in his return to Grapefruit League play.

Peraza missed a week of action with tightness in his right shoulder but is feeling well enough to give it a go in this one. The young infielder is competing for a spot on the Yankees' bench but could wind up back at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre so he can play every day.