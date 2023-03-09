Peraza (leg) is in the lineup for Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Red Sox.

As expected, Peraza will return after tweaking something in his lower left leg last week. Top prospect Anthony Volpe is making noise in camp, but Peraza still projects as the Opening Day shortstop for the Yankees. He will look to return to the form he showed upon his debut last season when he slashed .306/.404/.429 in 57 plate appearances.