Peraza was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Tuesday.

Peraza has done very little during his limited chances in the majors this season but has produced an .836 OPS with 14 home runs and 16 stolen bases in 2023 at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. The Yankees are expected to play him a lot down the stretch, with Peraza perhaps in line to receive the bulk of the starts at third base while also filling in at second and shortstop on occasion.