Peraza (knee) could be available to play at some point during Tuesday's doubleheader versus the Red Sox, Greg Joyce of the New York Post reports.

Peraza is not starting the first game of the double dip, which is the second straight contest he's been absent from the lineup. The swelling in his left knee has gone down, though, and while it doesn't sound like he'll start the nightcap, either, he should be available off the bench. Isiah Kiner-Falefa is handling third base in the first game.