Peraza will not be a member of the Yankees' ALDS roster.
Peraza got his first taste of the majors this season and hit .306/.404/.429 in 18 games. Even with DJ LeMahieu unavailable with a foot fracture, however, there's no spot available for the rookie. Instead, Marwin Gonzalez and Tim Locastro will earn bench spots.
