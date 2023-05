Peraza (ankle) went through defensive drills Thursday in the Bronx, Max Goodman of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

The next step for Peraza could be a minor-league rehab assignment, possibly getting underway this weekend. He was placed on the 10-day injured list May 9, retroactive to May 6, primarily because he was having trouble moving laterally on defense. His right ankle sprain was always considered minor and he appears on track to return to the Yankees when first eligible on May 16.