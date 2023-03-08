Peraza (leg) is expected to return to Grapefruit League action Thursday, Brendan Kuty of The Athletic reports.
Peraza tweaked something in his lower left leg last Thursday and was given extended rest after feeling more discomfort when he tried to play Saturday. All in all, though, it doesn't seem to be much of an issue. The 22-year-old is currently penciled in as the starting shortstop for the Yankees, but he may have to fend off the hard-charging Anthony Volpe for that role.
