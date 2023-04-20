Peraza is starting at second base and batting sixth for the Yankees in Thursday's game versus the Angels, Greg Joyce of the New York Post reports.

Peraza has started against two lefties and been on the bench versus a righty in the three days since his promotion. With Josh Donaldson (hamstring) having a setback, Peraza could stick around longer than originally anticipated. Gleyber Torres will bat cleanup as the designated hitter Thursday.

