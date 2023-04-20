Peraza is starting at second base and batting sixth for the Yankees in Thursday's game versus the Angels, Greg Joyce of the New York Post reports.
Peraza has started against two lefties and been on the bench versus a righty in the three days since his promotion. With Josh Donaldson (hamstring) having a setback, Peraza could stick around longer than originally anticipated. Gleyber Torres will bat cleanup as the designated hitter Thursday.
More News
-
Yankees' Oswald Peraza: Starting at second base•
-
Yankees' Oswald Peraza: Recalled from Triple-A•
-
Yankees' Oswald Peraza: Active at Triple-A•
-
Yankees' Oswald Peraza: Dealing with hamstring tightness•
-
Yankees' Oswald Peraza: Will play shortstop and second base•
-
Yankees' Oswald Peraza: Sent down Sunday•