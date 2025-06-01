Peraza will start at third base and bat ninth in Sunday's game against the Dodgers.

Peraza will make his seventh start in eight games at third base and appears to have moved ahead of Jorbit Vivas on the depth chart, but both players are likely to see their playing time decrease in the near future. Jazz Chisholm (oblique) has been playing third base during his rehab assignment and is expected to be activated from the injured list Tuesday, at which time he should take over as the Yankees' everyday option at the position. Once Chisholm is back in the fold, Peraza and Vivas will have to vie with DJ LeMahieu for starts at second base.