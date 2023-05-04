Peraza will receive X-rays after rolling his right ankle during Wednesday's win over Cleveland, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.
The results of Peraza's X-rays will help determine whether a stint on the injured list is necessary for the 22-year-old shortstop. Until more information is provided, he should be considered day-to-day.
More News
-
Yankees' Oswald Peraza: Injures leg on steal attempt•
-
Yankees' Oswald Peraza: Sits Wednesday•
-
Yankees' Oswald Peraza: Heads to bench Monday•
-
Yankees' Oswald Peraza: Handling near-everyday role•
-
Yankees' Oswald Peraza: Reaches twice, steals base•
-
Yankees' Oswald Peraza: Making first start at third base•