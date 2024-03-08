Peraza will undergo additional testing on his right shoulder Friday, including dye-injected imaging, David Lennon of Newsday reports.

Peraza returned to the lineup Tuesday after missing time with the shoulder issue, but renewed soreness resulted in a round if medical imaging. The 23-year-old is now going back for additional testing to help determine the specifics of the issue. There should be more clarity on Peraza's status once all the results come back.