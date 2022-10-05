Peraza went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a second run scored and a stolen base in the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Rangers.

The 22-year-old couldn't follow up the big performance, going 0-for-4 in the nightcap, but Peraza still picked up his first career homer in the big leagues and his second steal. He's looked good in his first taste of the majors, slashing .319/.396/.447 through his first 53 plate appearances, and he may be earning a spot on the Yankees' playoff roster.