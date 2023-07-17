Peraza is starting at third base and batting leadoff Monday against the Angels, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports.
Peraza didn't start his first game back in the majors Sunday, but he did deliver an RBI single and a stolen base off the bench. His reward is a spot atop the Yankees' lineup Monday.
