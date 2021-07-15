Peraza has gone 16-for-39 (.410) with two homers, three steals, four RBI and nine runs over his last 10 games for Double-A Somerset.

After High-A proved no challenge for the young Venezuelan, who turned 21 last month, the Yankees moved him right on up to Double-A. Though he's had a couple rough patches, his total line with Somerset is a solid .286/.348/.452 with four homers and six steals in 32 games; in total, he's smashed nine homers and stolen 22 bags on 24 attempts in the minors this year. As you might expect from a younger player who was promoted aggressively, his numbers aren't as good as they were at the lower level, but Peraza still looks like he's got a legitimate big-league future ahead of him. Speed and defense will be his calling cards, but there's certainly some pop to be found here too.