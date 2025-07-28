Peraza is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Rays.

Peraza will hit the bench for the third game in a row and will likely see limited use in a utility role for the foreseeable future after the Yankees addressed their need for an everyday third baseman by acquiring Ryan McMahon from the Rockies over the weekend. Before McMahon's arrival, Peraza had been serving as New York's primary option at the hot corner, but the 25-year-old has slashed just .152/.212/.241 over 170 plate appearances with the Yankees on the season and doesn't look ready for extended playing time in the majors.