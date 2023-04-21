Peraza is starting at third base and batting sixth for the Yankees in Friday's game versus the Blue Jays, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.
Peraza has never played third base at any level of professional baseball until now. The Yankees have been using DJ LeMahieu as their regular at the hot corner with Josh Donaldson (hamstring) out, but LeMahieu will be in the designated hitter spot Friday.
