Peraza was removed from Sunday's Triple-A game against Buffalo after being hit by a pitch on his right hand, and subsequent X-rays showed no broken bones, per Conor Foley of The Scranton Times-Tribune.

RailRiders manager Doug Davis indicated that the organization was being cautious in removing Peraza after the hit-by-pitch and that the shortstop wasn't in much pain. X-ray results suggest that Peraza avoided a serious injury, though it's uncertain if he'll need to miss any time. The 22-year-old started the season somewhat slowly but is slashing .305/.371/.558 with six homers, 18 RBI and 10 stolen bases in 23 games since the start of July.