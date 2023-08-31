Peraza is out of the lineup for Thursday's contest in Detroit, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.
Peraza has taken over as the Yankees' regular third baseman since being promoted last week, but he'll begin this afternoon tilt on the bench. Oswaldo Cabrera will occupy the hot corner as the Yanks go for the series sweep.
