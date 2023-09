Peraza (knee) remains out of the lineup for the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader versus the Red Sox, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

Peraza hasn't started since Saturday while dealing with a lingering left knee issue. It's possible he'll be ready to start the second game of the double dip, although that has not been confirmed. Isiah Kiner-Falefa is handling third base for the first game Tuesday.