Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Friday that Peraza is still feeling some "pinching" in his right shoulder, Greg Joyce of the New York Post reports.

The team had been hoping Peraza could return to Grapefruit League action as soon as Friday, but he's not ready just yet. Boone doesn't believe the injury to be serious, but throwing is still problematic, particularly when Peraza would have to play third base. He's considered day-to-day.